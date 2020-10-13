New Delhi: Faced with incessant trolling and bullying on social media, Tanishq, a popular jewellery brand, reportedly withdrew its ad on Hindu-Muslim marriage. Also Read - #BoycottTanishq Trends on Twitter After Ad Shows Hindu-Muslim Couple, Outraged Netizens Call it 'Love Jihad'
Notably, a section of social media users on Monday alleged that the advertisement promotes ‘love jihad’ and was anti-Hindu in sentiment. #Boycott Tanishq trended all day on Twitter on Monday, with many asking for a ban on the controversial advertisement.
And now, the trolls have won!
After disabling comments, Tanishq has finally taken down the film from Facebook and Twitter while the film link has been made private on YouTube.
Many users expressed disappointment at how bigotry and India’s cancel culture led to an ad with a beautiful message be withdrawn.
The ad simply shows a pregnant Hindu daughter-in-law in a Muslim household, as the family makes elaborate arrangements for her baby shower while incorporating Hindu rituals to make her comfortable.
The description of the commercial reads: She is married into a family that loves her like their own child. Only for her, they go out of their way to celebrate an occasion that they usually don’t. A beautiful confluence of two different religions, traditions, cultures.