New Delhi: Faced with incessant trolling and bullying on social media, Tanishq, a popular jewellery brand, reportedly withdrew its ad on Hindu-Muslim marriage.

Notably, a section of social media users on Monday alleged that the advertisement promotes ‘love jihad’ and was anti-Hindu in sentiment. #Boycott Tanishq trended all day on Twitter on Monday, with many asking for a ban on the controversial advertisement.

And now, the trolls have won!

After disabling comments, Tanishq has finally taken down the film from Facebook and Twitter while the film link has been made private on YouTube.

Many users expressed disappointment at how bigotry and India’s cancel culture led to an ad with a beautiful message be withdrawn.

Tanishq has officially withdrawn their ad after being trolled viciously. Here's why this is a very sad state of affairs, and context from other such ads that were trolled (and some, withdrawn) https://t.co/Nb0cSiTPHX pic.twitter.com/sn3IMBqdmC — Karthik (@beastoftraal) October 13, 2020

So Hindutva bigots have called for a boycott of ⁦@TanishqJewelry⁩ for highlighting Hindu-Muslim unity through this beautiful ad. If Hindu-Muslim “ekatvam” irks them so much, why don’t they boycott the longest surviving symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity in the world — India? pic.twitter.com/cV0LpWzjda — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 13, 2020

It's really sad to watch what kind of country we are turning into. An ad uniting two religions has to be taken down in the country which used to be called secular since forever.🤦🏻‍♀️#tanishq pic.twitter.com/8E7UDl7PeH — Nilesh Chhanga (@ChhangaNilesh) October 13, 2020

The ad simply shows a pregnant Hindu daughter-in-law in a Muslim household, as the family makes elaborate arrangements for her baby shower while incorporating Hindu rituals to make her comfortable.

The description of the commercial reads: She is married into a family that loves her like their own child. Only for her, they go out of their way to celebrate an occasion that they usually don’t. A beautiful confluence of two different religions, traditions, cultures.