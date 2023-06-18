Home

AI Artist Reimagines Saif Ali Khan As Ravana; Netizens Say ‘Better Than Adipurush’

Amid the controversy and protests surrounding Adipurush, the artworks of an AI artist have gone viral on the internet, receiving praise from all over.

AI artist reimagined Sail Ali Khan as Ravana. | Photo: Instagram @Sahid

The much-awaited movie of 2023, ‘Adipurush,’ which stars south superstar Prabhas, hit the big screens on Friday and received mixed reactions from moviegoers and critics. The film has also faced criticism on social media for its clunky VFX, dialogues, and portrayal of Ramayana characters.

Many people raised questions about the depiction of Lord Ram sporting a moustache and Ravana with a long beard and stylish haircut, stating that it hurt their religious sentiments.

An AI artist named Sahid recently shared a series of images depicting Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan as Ravana using an AI tool, and the results are quite impressive. Interestingly, Saif also portrayed Ravana in Om Raut’s directorial Adipurush, which is facing backlash for its portrayal of Ramayana characters.

Check The Post Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SK MD ABU SAHID (@sahixd)

However, the AI artist’s artwork is receiving praise, with some netizens stating that his version of Saif as the mighty Ravana is far better than the character portrayed in the Prabhas starrer movie.

The artist employed the AI tool Midjourney AI Adobe Photoshop to create these amazing artworks. He took to his Instagram account @sahixd and shared the images with the caption, ‘Reimagining Saif Ali Khan as Ravan.’

Since being shared, the clip has accumulated thousands of views and likes. The post has also prompted users to express their thoughts in the comments section. Many Instagram users praised the artwork, stating that the makers of Adipurush spent over 600 crores but could not portray Ravana better than the AI artist.”

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“Bro doesn’t need adipurush movie makers , adipurush movie makers need him,” an Instagram user commented expressing his disappointment with the recently released movie. “Yet they used 600cr to make the absolute worst shit ever,” the second user said. “Far better from adipurush,” the third commented. “Bro Pahle dikha dete ye pics Aadipurush ke Producer ko,” another commented. “Better than Bollywood,” said another.

Taking about Adipurush, apart from Prabhas the movie stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage in pivotal roles. The dialogues were written by Manoj Muntashir.

