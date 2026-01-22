Home

Saif Ali Khan buys home away from home in Qatar, calls sea-facing balcony his favourite spot | Watch viral home tour

Saif Ali Khan owns other lavish properties too. These include the historic Pataudi Palace, a Bandra apartment in Mumbai, and a home in Switzerland. Now he owns this luxury apartment in Qatar's Doha.

Image: Instagram @srresidencesqatar (videograb)

Viral news: The popular Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was featured in a rare scene from his luxury apartment in Qatar. He described the place as a calm, private place that helps him to relax instantly. The apartment is located at the St. Regis Marsa Arabia, and it’s on Pearl Island, which is one of Qatar’s most premium locations. Saif Ali Khan called the place “home away from home” and said that it gives him an instant sense of comfort as soon as he walks inside the room. He shared how relaxed he felt. Here, we take you through the details of what Saif’s apartment looks like.

Saif Ali Khan’s new apartment

The home in Gatar is a modern, two-bedroom apartment. It has been designed for comfort. According to the details, the apartment includes a spacious living area, a master bedroom, an ensuite bathroom, another large bedroom, and another room. What stands out about the apartment is that it has a balcony, which is sea-facing. Saif has also described that it’s his favourite spot.

Viral video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by St. Regis Residences Qatar (@srresidencesqatar)

The video was shared with the caption, “Saif Ali Khan opens the doors to his home at The Residences at The St. Regis Marsa Arabia Island, The Pearl – Qatar where sophisticated residences, world-class services, resort-style amenities and privacy define luxury living.”

How’s social media reacting?

The social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “I can see why Kareena fell for him”, and another user wrote, “Such a treat to see Saif in a video that lasts a few minutes. Handsome and elegant as always in beautiful surroundings.”

Properties owned by Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan owns other lavish properties too. These include the historic Pataudi Palace, Bandra apartment in Mumbai, and a home in Switzerland. Now he owns the home in Doha, which is Qatar’s capital. It’s a luxury home at the Residences in the Pearl’s The St. Regis Marsa Arabia Island. According to reports, the flats in the area cost between Rs. 7 crore and Rs. 50 crore.

