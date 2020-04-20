The coronavirus pandemic has brought all the matches to a halt, leaving players to stay safe at home. The 21-day lockdown has also been extended till May 3. In the forced break, Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni is having ‘me time’ as he can be seen chilling at home. But, it seems like his wife Sakshi Dhoni is not letting him enjoy that moment. Also Read - Harbhajan Singh Reacts to Shoaib Akhtar’s Suggestion of Indo-Pak Charity Series, Says ‘There Are Other Ways to Raise Funds’

Referring to Dhoni as Mr. sweetie, she shared a hilarious pic where Dhoni is playing video game lying on the bed, whereas, Sakshi trying to eat his toe fingers to grab his attention. She captioned the post as: “Times when you crave attention from #mrsweetie! Video games vs wife.” Also Read - Watch: Salman Khan Says 'Doctors, Police Ko Salute Karona' And Adds His Swag to Pyar Karona Song

Have a look here:



On March 29, MS Dhoni returned back to his family from his training camp in Chennai after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to postpone the kick-off of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) until further notice amid COVID-19 scare.

He last played competitive cricket during the 2019 World Cup. Dhoni had to face criticism for his slow batting approach during India’s matches in the high-profile tournament.

A few days ago, Sakshi slammed the media for spreading ‘fake news’ in her Twitter post. “Shame on You! I wonder where responsible journalism has disappeared!” said Sakshi in her post.

Meanwhile, Dhoni donated a lakh rupees to fight the virus. It is not sure what upset Sakshi, but her husband, who earns Rs 800 crore per annum, faced heat from the fans for making such a small donation.