A lot of misinformation and fake news have flooded social media ever since coronavirus hit India. Now, a news report published in a Hindi newspaper has claimed that the Central government is planning to reduce salary of all the government employees from 2021. The report cited changes in labour laws as the reason, claiming that the Modi government has planned to cut the salaries of government employees in a graded manner. The news has gone viral on many social media platforms, triggering panic. Also Read - Fact Check: No, Your Ration Card Won’t be Cancelled in Three Months | Check Details Here

However, contrary to the claim, no such decision has been taken by the government. The govt’s fact-checking arm Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that the report circulating on social media is fake and baseless. Clarifying on the fake news, the PIB said that the Wages Bill, 2019 is not applicable for Central and State government employees.

Debunking the claims, PIB wrote, ”In a news article, it is being claimed that due to changes in labor laws, the salary of government employees will be reduced from next year. #PIBFactCheck : This claim is fake. The Salary Bill, 2019 will not apply to employees of Central and State Governments.”

Here is the tweet:

एक न्यूज़ आर्टिकल में दावा किया जा रहा है कि श्रम क़ानून में बदलाव होने के कारण अगले वर्ष से सरकारी कर्मचारियों का वेतन कम हो जाएगा। #PIBFactCheck: यह दावा फर्जी है। वेतन विधेयक, 2019 केंद्र और राज्य सरकारों के कर्मचारियों पर लागू नहीं होगा। pic.twitter.com/Et2tI62mMb — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 28, 2020

Meanwhile, considering the rampant spread of fake news, PIB has invited people to send their queries, so that fake news can be verified

The government has time and again warned people about such misinformation and asked them to only believe trusted sources.

The Press Information Bureau launched this fact-checking arm in December 2019, to curb misinformation and fake news prevalent on the internet. It claimed that its objective was “to identify misinformation related to government’s policies and schemes that are circulating on various social media platforms”.