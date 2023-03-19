Home

Sali Ji Takes Jija Ji By Surprise With Her Innovative Prank, Watch Viral Video

The video shows both the groom and his sister-in-law standing on the stage and she is about to offer some sweets to her brother-in-law.

Jija Sali Ka Video: Social media is such a platform, where videos related to marriage are the most viewed and uploaded. Some of them are so funny that they create a buzz as soon as they are uploaded and go on making waves for a long time. One such video is going viral. The video is related to a marriage in which the sister-in-law of the groom plays a trick on him in such a way that the poor man was left bamboozled.

The video shows both the groom and his sister-in-law standing on the stage and she is about to offer some sweets to her brother-in-law. She takes the sweet to his mouth and as he opens his mouth to take a bite, she pulls her hand back. The groom is taken aback by this act. The girl again offers him sweets and this time he is ready for the trick, but the poor chap is not able to take the bite and instead, the girl eats the sweet herself.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FunTaap Official 😎 (@funtaap)

These kinds of funny acts and humorous instances put more life into any event in a family ceremony and also help in building strong bonds.

The video has received comments. Sharing a few with you.

Funtaap, “Wha didi wha😂😂”

amanyadav__13, “Sali ke saath ye krne ka sapna..Sapna he reh gya🥲🥲”

reel.nation69, “Jee baat😂😂”

hamsarifhai, “Aisa nhi hota hai didi”

reel.nation69, “Wha wha😂😂”

reel.nation69, “Shabash 😂”

solemaan_sir99, “Shabash 😂😂”

solemaan_sir99, “Sahi Khel gyi😂😂”

smarty_vicky_1432, “😂😂me bhi Sapna rahe gya”

