Lucknow: ‘Kanoon Andha hota hain’ or ‘andha kanoon’ (roughly translates to blind law), they say. You do what you think is right and then the law catches up. It hits you hard when you least expect it. Whether it is Salman Khan or his doppelganger. Salman Khan doppelganger’s brush with the law story started in the streets of Lucknow.Also Read - No Relief to Salman Khan in Criminal Intimidation Case, Journalist Opposes Court’s Extension of Summons

On a lazy Sunday while many of us sat at the comfort of our home (special apology to the unlucky corporate slaves who were busy with their laptop and replying to office mails) and probably hooked ourselves onto Netflix, Salman Khan’s lookalike – was doing what he does best. Azam Ansari, who is already an internet sensation, was on a mission to keep flirting with the social media and attract more fans. He was spotted in Lucknow’s Clock Tower making a reel for social media. This led to massive traffic in the streets of Lucknow as large crowd gathered at the scene to catch a glimpse of the Bollywood superstar’s lookalike. (You see many of us are easy to please with duplicates in here. Courtesy of Chinese products).

Many commuters were not pleased as the Salman Khan lookalike stomping on the streets of Lucknow and casually making reel caused vehicles to pile up one after another and causing inconvenience to the public. The police were finally called in. After a complaint by some commuters, the Thakurganj police booked Ansari, under Sector 151 for breaching the peace. Ansari is a content creator on Instagram with more than 75,000 followers.