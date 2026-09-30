Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan’s video of undergoing chiropractic treatment for pain relief goes viral – Watch

A video of veteran screenwriter Salim Khan receiving chiropractic treatment has surfaced online. The clip has caught attention as fans react to Salman Khan’s father’s latest appearance.

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Salman Khan's father Salim Khan (PC: Instagram)

A new video of veteran screenwriter Salim Khan has caught the attention of fans online. Salman Khan’s father, who has largely stayed away from the spotlight in recent months, is seen in a clip receiving what appears to be chiropractic treatment. The video has surfaced at a time when fans have been keeping an eye on updates about the veteran writer’s health. While the clip itself offers only a glimpse of the session, it has quickly prompted people to share their reactions online.

Salim Khan seen receiving chiropractic treatment

In the recent viral video, Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan is seen undergoing a chiropractic treatment session. The clip shows him seated while a practitioner works on him as part of the treatment.

The video is shared by Dr. Rajneesh Kant and has been circulated on social media, with users drawing attention to Salim Khan’s latest appearance. The video shows Salim Khan receiving the treatment, but it does not provide a detailed account of his medical condition or overall health.

Salim Khan has faced health concerns earlier this year. He was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital in February 2026 after suffering a minimal brain haemorrhage and underwent a medical procedure during his hospital stay. He was later discharged in March 2026.

Salim Khan health update

Since his discharge, the family has largely kept details of Salim Khan’s health private. A recent update came from his wife Helen, who spoke about about his health while accepting the Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award on his behalf in September 2026.

She said, “I am grateful for this award for Salim sahab. He says thank you very much to all you lovely people who have been trailing him and following him, and he thanks you. All his films are my favourite. His health is very good. He is a very strong man, and he sends his good wishes to all of you, to entire Maharashtra and India too.”

The latest video has therefore attracted attention largely because of Salim Khan’s long-standing popularity and the concern surrounding his well-being.

Salim Khan, known for writing several landmark Hindi films with Javed Akhtar as part of the celebrated Salim-Javed duo, remains an important figure in Indian cinema. His work includes films such as Sholay, Deewaar, Zanjeer, and Don.