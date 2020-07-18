The Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of Mumbai Police has found 100 Social Media Marketing (SMM) portals and identified 54 Indian ones that provide fake followers by offering fake identities and/or bots. Busting the international social media marketing business racket for the first time in the country, the Mumbai Police found out that the scamsters operate through Indian and international Internet networks and servers. Also Read - Aditya Chopra Questioned For Four Hours by Mumbai Police in The Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case

In a first, a Special Investigation Team of CIU and Cyber Cell under Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection), Nandkumar Thakur is investigating the illegal aspects of social media marketing businesses to unravel and curb these malpractices that violate the IT Act. As a result of this, Gauri Shankar Nagar was arrested in Kurla suburb for has so far creatinh over half-a-million fake followers for 176 profiles of Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and other social media platforms.

Using certain illegal softwares called 'bots' or through manual operations, Nagar fraudulently projected them as influencers and inflated their performance statistics by creating fake followers, fake comments, fake views etc. According to the police, Nagar is part of a larger global fraud racket.

Briefly flaunting their achievement on social media, Mumbai Police shared a post captioned, “Setting the right ‘trend’. #NoToFakes #BotsBusted (sic)”

The plan of Mumbai Police came into action after Bollywood playback singer Bhoomi Trivedi approached Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Saturday, July 11, to file a complaint against some unknown person/s who had allegedly created her fake profile on Instagram and were doing the same to other film personalities. A probe followed after which the police found out about the racket and even nabbed Nagar who worked for www.followerskart.com.