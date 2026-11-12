Sam Pitroda gets Diwali wish from his ‘Gujarati friend’ PM Modi, internet has a field day

Congress and BJP have a decades-long political rivalry and political differences, with leaders of the parties also seen criticising each other. Likewise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Sam Pitroda often disagree and criticise each other. However, PM Modi surprised Pitroda on Diwali by sending a festive greeting and addressing him as “Sam Bhai”. Sam Pitroda is a longtime critic of PM Modi. The Prime Minister wished the Indian Overseas Congress leader a happy Diwali and Gujarati New Year on November 12. The surprise wish follows Pitroda’s remark in which he called PM Modi his “Gujarati friend”, saying that he had no issues with him at an individual level.
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