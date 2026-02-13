Samay raina’s valentine’s day ‘Partner’ reveal goes viral as comedian dates his…

Home

Samay Raina goes viral after revealing his Valentine’s Day partner- a suitcase. The hilarious airport reel sparks laughter online, with fans calling it peak single energy and genius comedy timing.

Samay raina’s valentine’s day ‘Partner’

If there’s one thing we’ve learned about comedian and content creator Samay Raina over the years, it’s that he truly does deadpan comedy better than anyone else. While couples were Instagramming V-Day dinners and tributes left, right and centre, he took to social media to introduce his girlfriend to the world. Wait for it…drumroll….. his suitcase.

Yep, you heard that correctly.

He Dragged His Suitcase On Valentine’s Date

In the clip shared on Instagram Reels, Samay can be seen sauntering through what looks like an airport lounge, with his suitcase rolling right beside him. However, as if the suitcase was his date for the night, Samay draped his jacket on it.

The caption alongside the reel says: “Samay Raina Shares Plans With His Girlfriend, Everyone Else In Tears Of Joy | WATCH.” Turns out, we laughed so hard.

Samay walks along like he’s at a pride parade with his partner, adjusts his suitcase, “girlfriend,” and never breaks character. Sometimes, we love him even more for how simple the joke is.

Users Slam ‘Peak Bachelor Energy’

Comments on the post read, “peak single AF behaviour,” “studgems this is great advertisement material,” and “goals relationship: low maintenance boyfriend always comes when you carry him”.

Others appreciated how Samay turned something as simple as walking through the airport with his luggage into a comedy sketch. The reel showcases Raina’s love for improvising humour out of regular situations, something he has been doing ever since his debut stand-up comedy special and streams.

Finding ways to make reels out of mundane tasks is how Samay Raina makes our timelines go viral

With an entire generation trying too hard on Valentine’s Day every year, Samaya decided to just go for the laughs instead. And let’s be honest, we love him for it.

