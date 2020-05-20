True, one can’t wait to stroll the streets idly and hog on the scrumptious local food once this lockdown lifts but some members of a housing society in Mumbai were too impatient to wait more after spending 2 months indoors. Organising a samosa party with youngsters playing music, a few residents of Ghatkopar building sat closely without wearing masks or gloves. Also Read - Akshay Kumar Insists on Doing ‘THIS’ During The Coronavirus Lockdown

With no care for social distancing, around 30 people could be seen gathered at the musical concert on the premises of Kukreja Palace housing society in Ghatkopar (East). As the videos of people tucking into samosas and youngsters singing into microphones and strumming the guitar went viral, an offence was registered late on Monday with the Mumbai Police.

As per the reports, the Mumbai police arrested the chairman of the housing society and organiser of the party for violating lockdown rules. The two society members have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections like 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life and 34 (common intention).

Rahul Sanghvi, chairman of the society and Jethalal Dedhia, who had organised the party were also slapped with relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act, which is in force due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Even as Maharashtra continues to be the worst coronavirus-affected state by far in the country, it had reasons to cheer as, in the last 24 hours, it registered its highest number of single-day discharges even as the state’s overall COVID-19 count continued inching closer to the 40,000 mark. As of Monday evening, the death toll in Maharashtra was 1,249.

