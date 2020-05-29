In a shocking incident of careless handling of blood samples, a laboratory technician in Meerut Medical College was allegedly attacked by a group of monkeys who ran away after snatching three samples suspected to be of COVID-19 patients. As panic gripped the city residents in Uttar Pradesh, K Garg, Principal, Meerut Medical College clarified that the lost samples did not include COVID-19 swab test samples. Also Read - 'Recovery Rate at 42.89%,' Says Govt as India Climbs to 9th Position in Global COVID-19 Tally

In an interview to ANI UP, Garg was asked about the video of the monkeys that had gone viral on social media after they ran away with the blood samples. "The samples taken away by the monkeys were blood samples. The lab technician who was attacked said that it did not include COVID-19 swab test samples," Garg shared.

When asked whether the samples were being taken for the test or had been tested already, Garg said, "They were being taken for test but not for corona test. They were for the other routine tests that we do of corona patients. The blood samples taken were for this purpose."

Finally, Garg was asked if the samples were being taken loose or in a box. He replied hesistantly, “The technician might be taking them in a box. No, look, blood samples are not taken in a box. Corona samples are taken in a box.”

#WATCH Meerut: A troop of monkeys took away blood samples of some patients collected for routine tests, from lab technicians at Meerut Medical College, today. SK Garg, Principal, Meerut Medical College says,”Samples taken away by monkeys do not include #COVID19 swab test samples” pic.twitter.com/GKM1J2sjIC — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 29, 2020

The incident happened on the Meerut Medical College premises where the medics had collected samples for testing from three persons, who were suspected to be infected by Covid-19. The video captured on Friday shows one of the monkeys chewing the sample collection kits on top of a tree. Parts of those kits were then seen lying strewn on the ground, which made locals afraid.