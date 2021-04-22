Viral Video: A shocking video of a phone bursting into flames inside a man’s bag in China has gone viral on social media, leaving many terrified. The 51-second video shared by the South China Morning Post shows the man casually walking along with his female friend on a crowded street when all of a sudden his phone catches fire following an explosion. He throws the bag on the ground and steps away from the flames, but still suffers injuries in the process. The man’s arm, hair and eyelashes were singed, the website reported. Also Read - Sweet Surprise: Man Orders Apples From Grocery Store & Receives a Brand New iPhone, Can You Believe His Luck?

According to the video, the man had purchased the Samsung phone in 2016. He said that he was facing issues with the device’s battery but the phone was not being charged at the time it caught fire.

Watch the viral video here:

This is the shocking moment a phone catches fire inside a man’s bag in China. pic.twitter.com/4C5zz8Ov6t — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) April 20, 2021

The incident is being investigated. Meanwhile, the video has scared netizens on the internet, with one user saying, ”this should be warning to a majority of us ,who sleep with our phones close by.” Some others blamed Samsung for endangering his life.

See a few reactions here:

Oh teri! Hum Bharatiya to phone ko kahan kahan rakhte hain…

😉😰😳😱😂 https://t.co/NM6hCgWcnv — 𝙋𝙧𝙖𝙗𝙞𝙧 (@Odiapuo) April 21, 2021

this should be warning to a majority of us ,who sleep with our phones close by https://t.co/9Kmk7h9nnK — alex (@africaken1) April 20, 2021

After all those big scandals Samsung still didn’t fix the battery issue. — ssewwess (@ssewwess) April 20, 2021

A good idea for #Samsung . Start Manufacturing Lighters instead. pic.twitter.com/Ihw8n8QRpM — Khaali Engineer 👷‍♂️ (@fun_Music27) April 21, 2021

Meanwhile, some questioned why was he using such an old phone:

Battery swollen could be one reason, secondly there might be other articles in the bag that got in contact with the phone internal parts maybe the back cover wasn't closed in proper condition. Why are Chinese using such old phones when they come out with new phones every month. — Stoney (@tony_dsilva) April 21, 2021

That phone seems like 6years old. No wonder it explodes. He must've been using a bulged battery phone or would've kept it with powerbank. Samsung resolved their exploding phone issues after galaxy note 7 exploding issues in 2017. This phone seems even older than that. — Gowtham (@GowthamM87) April 21, 2021

.