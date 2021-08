Puri: Noted sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a 10 feet long sand glove to congratulate boxer Lovlina Borgohain for winning the bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics, on the Puri beach in Odisha.Also Read - Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sand Art Congratulating PV Sindhu On Her Historic Bronze, She Loves It | See Pic

India’s Lovlina Borgohain settled for a hard-fought bronze after losing the women’s welterweight semifinal (69kg) against world’s number one Business Surmeneli in Tokyo, thus becoming the third athlete after Mirabai Chau and PV Sindhu to bag a medal for India at the ongoing Games.

Sudarsan created the 10 feet boxing gloves for Lovlina with the message, “Pride of India”.

#PrideOfIndia 🇮🇳

I am dedicating my 10ft long sand glove to @LovlinaBorgohai for winning bronze medal for our country.#TokyoOlympics2020. My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/lGuyidOCM1 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 4, 2021

He took four and used about 8 tonnes of sand to create this sculpture. “We congratulate Lovlina for winning the bronze medal in the Olympics,” he said.