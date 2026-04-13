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Tribute to Asha Tai: Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik honours Asha Bhosle at Puri Beach, creates 20-feet-long veena | Viral

‘Tribute to Asha Tai’: Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik honours Asha Bhosle at Puri Beach, creates 20-feet-long veena | Viral

Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik honoured legendary singer Asha Bhosle following her death on Sunday. The main attraction of the art remained a 20-foot-long veena that was created to as a symbol of devotion to music as well as the singer.

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paying a tribute to Asha Bhosle at the Puri Beach

Singing legend Asha Bhosle’s passing away left a gaping hole in not just Bollywood but the music industry as well. While she was laid to rest on Monday with state honours at Shivaji Park crematorium, tributes haven’t stopped pouring since the news of her death first broke. Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary singer.

He created art containing a 20-feet-long Veena sand art installation, which was created as a symbol of devotion, music, and respect for the late singer.

Sand artist creates stunning sculpture

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid a tribute to Asha Bhosle at the Puri Beach on Sunday following the death of the 92-year-old singer. What caught everyone’s attention was the 20-feet-long Veena sand art installation, which was created as a symbol of devotion, music, and respect for the singer Asha Bhosle.

The sculpture consisted of the touching message, “Tribute to Asha Tai, Your voice will live in our hearts forever.” He was joined by students from his sand art institute, making the tribute more meaningful.

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“We have grown up listening to Asha Ji’s songs — her voice will live in our hearts forever,” said Pattnaik, reflecting the emotions of millions of admirers.

A Padma awardee, Sudarsan Pattnaik, has represented India in more than 65 international sand sculpture championships and festivals across the world, earning numerous accolades. Through his art, he consistently spreads awareness on global issues such as HIV/AIDS, COVID-19, global warming, anti-terrorism, plastic pollution reduction, and environmental conservation.

Asha Bhosle state funeral

Asha Bhosle’s passing at the age of 92 is not just a loss for the music industry but the end of an era. Her voice, at once playful and profound, sensuous and spiritual, echoed across generations, languages, and continents.

She breathed her last on Sunday at Breach Candy Hospital due to multi-organ failure, closing a chapter on a life that had embodied the spirit of Indian music for over eight decades.

While her passing signals the end of an era, her voice will continue to resonate—in records and playlists, in nostalgia and rediscovery, across homes and concert stages, in both sorrow and joy. She is survived by her son, Anand Bhosle, and her grandchildren.

Her last rites were held with full state honours at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park. The singer’s family arranged for people to pay their last respects at Bhosle’s residence, Casa Grande, in Lower Parel. The singer was honoured with prestigious awards, including the Padma Vibhushan (India’s second-highest civilian award) and Maharashtra Bhushan for her contribution to Indian music.

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