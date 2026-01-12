‘Sandese Aate Hai’: Soldier’s viral performance leaves Indians emotional; internet ‘salutes’ braveheart | Watch video

Home

Viral

Sandese Aate Hai: Soldiers viral performance leaves Indians emotional; internet salutes braveheart | Watch video

The video of a BSF soldier singing the famous patriotic song 'Sandese Aate Hai' is going viral. Scroll down to watch it.

Image: Instagram @chakrapani_soldier_official (videograb)

Viral news: You watch movies, or you do not; some songs hold the power to ignite the spirit of patriotism inside you. In one such viral news, a video of a soldier singing ‘Sandese Aate Hai’ is grabbing all the attention, which is enough to leave you emotional. An Instagram handle shared the video, Chakrapani Nagiri. The clip features many soldiers surrounding the singer, who is seen smiling in a moment of patriotism. You can watch the viral video here.

Soldier sings ‘Sandese Aate Hai’ from the Border movie

People have sentiments attached to the army of the nation, as they ensure the protection of common men living peacefully and securely in their homes. In one such piece of news, a video of a BSF soldier singing ‘Sandese Aate Hai’ from the Border movie is going viral.

The video features a man singing the emotional song. The other armymen are seen smiling at his singing. They’re all seen wearing thick jackets, highlighting their readiness for the duty, despite the cold. In the end of the clip, the man says “Jay Hind”, which has struck a chord online.

Viral video of soldier singing ‘Sandese Aate Hai’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chakrapani Nagiri (@chakrapani_soldier_official)

The video was shared by the Instagram page chakrapani_soldier_official with the caption, “Sandese aate hain…. Border movie.”

How is social media reacting?

The social media users have loved the video of the BSF soldier singing ‘Sandese Aate Hai’. It has ignited a spirit of patriotism among people. One user commented, “Respect for real heroes,” and another user wrote, “Purest.”

The video has grabbed nearly 13 million views, over 2 million likes, and more than 91,000 comments.

