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Sandesh with lotus motif becomes sensation in West Bengal amid Suvendu Adhikaris oath taking ceremony | Viral

Sandesh with lotus motif becomes sensation in West Bengal amid Suvendu Adhikari’s oath taking ceremony | Viral

Visuals have been shared by news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) showing trays of intricately molded sweets resembling blooming lotuses amid Suvendu Adhikari's oath-taking ceremony as Chief Minister of West Bengal.

Election-themed sandesh were seen getting distributed in West Bengal. File image/ANI

Bengal is welcoming Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with open arms to form its government for the first time in the state. Now, confectioners in parts of the state have introduced lotus-shaped Sandesh amid Suvendu Adhikari taking oath as Chief Minister. The sweets have been inspired by the party’s election symbol, which has gained attention among customers.

Visuals have been shared by news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) showing trays of intricately molded sweets resembling blooming lotuses. Many people were seen purchasing the themed confection.

PTI SHORTS | Lotus-shaped sandesh and saffron rasgullas on sale at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground ahead of swearing-in ceremony WATCH: https://t.co/VJHTAILsxB Subscribe to PTI’s YouTube channel for in-depth reports, exclusive interviews, and special visual stories that take… — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 9, 2026

As per PTI, local sweet makers prepared the special sweets for the occasion, using the lotus design to represent the party’s ascent to power. The development highlights how West Bengal’s long-standing confectionery culture frequently draws inspiration from current affairs.

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What is Sandesh?

A staple of Bengali cuisine, Sandesh is prepared from fresh chhana and sugar. The sweet is known for its soft texture and subtle sweetness, making it one of Bengal’s most recognised desserts. Compared to richer Indian desserts, Sandesh is subtle and minimally processed, letting the freshness of milk take centre stage. It is often infused with cardamom or saffron and moulded into attractive designs.

Also Read: West Bengal turns saffron as BJP workers arrive at Kolkata’s Brigade Ground in large numbers to attend Suvendu Adhikari’s swearing-in ceremony as CM | Watch

Types of Sandesh

There are different types of sandesh available in the market depending on the way they have been prepared. These include:

Naram Pak Sandesh: A soft, moist variety that melts easily in the mouth.

Koda Pak Sandesh: Firmer and more structured, made by cooking the mixture longer.

A soft, moist variety that melts easily in the mouth. Firmer and more structured, made by cooking the mixture longer. Kachagola: A lightly processed version made from fresh chhana, known for its soft and grainy texture.

A lightly processed version made from fresh chhana, known for its soft and grainy texture. Nolen Gur Sandesh: A winter specialty made with date palm jaggery, giving it a rich caramel flavour.

A winter specialty made with date palm jaggery, giving it a rich caramel flavour. Flavoured Sandesh: Modern variations include mango, chocolate, and pista, often garnished with nuts.

What is the significance of Sandesh?

Sandesh holds a special cultural place in West Bengal, where it is associated with festivals, celebrations, and daily life. The name is believed to translate to “message,” symbolising the tradition of exchanging it during happy moments. From traditional designs to modern symbols like the lotus, the sweet continues to evolve while staying true to its heritage.

Also Read: Folded hands, kneeling, then bowing: PM Modi ‘bows to Jana Shakti of West Bengal’ as Suvendu Adhikari takes oath as West Bengal CM with cabinet | Watch

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