Amid a record rise in coronavirus cases in India, the fear of contracting the virus is so much that now even criminals have been strictly adhering to Covid-19 protocols! They might not fear arrest and jail, but Covid-19 is something which really scares them. Also Read - Robbers Return to Ask Man's ATM Card Pin After Stealing His Wallet, Held After Gunfight With Noida Cops
In one such incident which seems straight out of a movie, two masked men in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh casually walked into a jewellery store, sanitised their hands and then robbed the store!
Yes, this bizarre incident happened on Friday when the masked men after getting their hands sanitised, pointed guns at the store workers and robbed off jewellery allegedly worth Rs 40 lakh, NDTV reported.
Journalist Alok Pandey shared the video on Twitter and wrote, ”In Aligarh, three men rob a jewellery shop following full ‘covid protocol’ – walk in wearing masks , get hands sanitised and then whip out a gun and rob the establishment!”
Watch the bizarre video here:
The video has gone viral, amassing varied reactions from people. While some poked fun at how people are following Covid-19 guidelines in Uttar Pradesh, others lamented on the rise of crimes in the state.
Here are some reactions:
