Amid a record rise in coronavirus cases in India, the fear of contracting the virus is so much that now even criminals have been strictly adhering to Covid-19 protocols! They might not fear arrest and jail, but Covid-19 is something which really scares them.

In one such incident which seems straight out of a movie, two masked men in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh casually walked into a jewellery store, sanitised their hands and then robbed the store!

Yes, this bizarre incident happened on Friday when the masked men after getting their hands sanitised, pointed guns at the store workers and robbed off jewellery allegedly worth Rs 40 lakh, NDTV reported.

Journalist Alok Pandey shared the video on Twitter and wrote, ”In Aligarh, three men rob a jewellery shop following full ‘covid protocol’ – walk in wearing masks , get hands sanitised and then whip out a gun and rob the establishment!”

Watch the bizarre video here:

In Aligarh , then men rob a jewellery shop following full ‘covid protocol’ – walk in wearing masks , get hands sanitised and then whip out a gun and rob the establishment ! @aligarhpolice have promised swift action … pic.twitter.com/hTOREmEg2W — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) September 11, 2020

The video has gone viral, amassing varied reactions from people. While some poked fun at how people are following Covid-19 guidelines in Uttar Pradesh, others lamented on the rise of crimes in the state.

Here are some reactions:

This is sort of like a dark comedy movie scene — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) September 11, 2020

See how UP CM has disciplined everyone in following the COVID protocols, even the robbers are adhering to it. This is why UP CM is the best in India😉😂. New India and Ram Rajya in UP. — Abul Kalam Ansari (@abulkalamansari) September 11, 2020

The other 2 guys were not wearing mask properly.. nose was not covered — मोदू (@bhosadeek) September 11, 2020

sanitized looting. — वर्णित Nigam (@TheVarniitNigam) September 11, 2020

