Home

Viral

Snake Runs Away With Slipper Thrown At It, Internet In Splits: Watch Viral Video

Snake Runs Away With Slipper Thrown At It, Internet In Splits: Watch Viral Video

The video shows a big snake trying to enter a house.

That was a combination of comedy and fear.

Snake Video: We shouldn’t be bad to animals, i.e., indulge in cruelty to them because not only it is wrong, but it is inhuman. We have so many people who are into serving animals and birds. They make shelters for them and also open hospitals and rescue teams. In fact, times have changed for good as now more people are aware of this but they also have gained a lot of information about reptiles and snakes and have stopped harming them unless they are threatened.

One such video is going viral on social media which shows a big snake trying to enter a house. The people in the house can be heard screaming. A woman is asking the snake to not enter the house (as if the snake can hear, leave alone understand human language). Then, a slipper is thrown at the reptile to scare it away. The snake grabs the slipper by its teeth and runs away with it, making for a hilarious sight.

You may like to read

The video is shared on Twitter by Vijay Verma @VijayVe63470961 with the caption, “बग्गू मेरा चप्पल लौटा दे Plz 🤣🤣🤣 Baggu, return my slippers Plz 🤣🤣🤣”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

That was a combination of comedy and fear.

However, that was one of the random and rare instances and we will continue to propagate animal rights.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.