Home

Viral

‘Santa In Hospital’: Watch Guwahati Apollo Hospital Staff Celebrate Christmas With Patients

‘Santa In Hospital’: Watch Guwahati Apollo Hospital Staff Celebrate Christmas With Patients

Guwahati Apollo Hospital celebrated Christmas with patients by singing Christmas carols with them.

‘Santa In Hospital’: Watch Guwahati Apollo Hospital Staff Celebrate Christmas With Patients

Guwahati: The world is in a celebratory mood as Christmas is just around the corner, and we are all eagerly awaiting for the day to sing Christmas carols and celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. However, those who are injured or hospitalised may not be able to participate in the festivities. Considering their pain, the staff of Guwahati Apollo Hospital decided to bring some joy by celebrating Christmas with the patients. The hospital staff, including nurses and doctors, decorated the non-critical patient areas and joined them in celebrating the festival by singing Christmas carols.

Trending Now

In the video shared by news agency ANI, the hospital staff and patients can be seen singing Christmas carols and dancing with each other. Santa can also be seen playing with kids and distributing chocolates to them.

You may like to read

Watch Here

Christmas will be celebrated on 25 December across the world.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.