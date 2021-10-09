Bigg Boss fame and Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary recently uploaded a video on her Instagram that is going crazy viral. Due to her huge fanbase and popularity, what seems to be a normal video for an influencer has got Sapna Choudhary more than 5.73 lakh views within a day.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Groom Groove to Sapna Chaudhary's 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal', Set Dance Floor on Fire | Watch

In the video, Sapna Choudhary is dressed in full desi glam – a pink lehenga, jewelry, bangles with amazing makeup and hair tied back in a slick bun. While driving on an empty road with lush greenery around, Sapna could be seen vibing to Sonu Nigam’s famous song Tu Kab Ye Janegi. Sapna, who has 3.8 million followers on Instagram, could be seen singing the lyrics to the song effortlessly as if it’s one of her favourites.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sapna Choudhary (@itssapnachoudhary)

Instagram users flooded the comments with heart and fire emojis. However, some of her followers also pointed out that she is not wearing a seatbelt in the video. Here are some of the comments from her post: