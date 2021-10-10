Bigg Boss fame and Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary has shared a hilarious video with her 3.8 million followers on Instagram where she and her husband are seen giving a bath to their buffaloes. The video has gone viral with over 4.45 lakh views and thousands of likes.Also Read - Viral Video: Daughter Disturbs Mom Watching Anupamaa, Gets Hilarious Scolding For It. WATCH

In the video, Sapna Choudhary and her husband Veer Sahu could be seen sitting near a herd of buffaloes that are bathing in a pond. Sitting on the edge of the pond, Sapna asks a buffalo to come to her so she can pet her by putting her hand out and repeatedly saying – 'Aaja (come)'.

However, there is a long awkward silence as the buffalo just stares at her. After facing this rejection, Sapna tries again. ‘Main bhi teri kuch lagti hoon’. Veera hi veer lagta hai tera?,” she says to the buffalo. But the buffalo just ignores her and walks away.

Then Sapna’s husband tells her to hold the phone on which the video is being recorded so he can show her how it’s done.

A few moments later, as soon as Veer walks to the other side of the pond and calls the buffaloes, they all rush towards him. This is the funniest part of the video as the buffalo that ignored Sapna was lovingly letting her husband bathe her.

She then asks the buffalo why she doesn’t come to anyone else other than Veer and then goes on to talk to her in Haryanvi.

Later in the video, Sapna asks Veer why does he love Tara (the buffalo) so much, he then answers saying, “She [Tara] is my lover. Four-legged beings are better than two-legged ones.”

