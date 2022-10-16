Sapna Choudhary Video: Bigg Boss fame and Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary boasts of a massive following of over 5 million followers on Instagram. Sapna Choudhary’s dance shows generally see gatherings of thousands of fans in Haryana. We often see her fans going crazy in the audience while listening to her songs. At one show, even an elderly man started dancing in the audience as Sapna was dancing on the stage.Also Read - Sapna Choudhary Dances In Patiala Suit To Her New Haryanvi Song Jind Aala. Watch Viral Video

Sapna recently shared a video with her millions of Instagram followers that is going crazy viral where she can be seen showing off an outfit to her new Haryanvi song. The official music video for 'Aankh Marey' starring Sapna Chaudhary and sung by Raj Mawar and Renuka Panwar was released a few days ago. It has received more than 4.2 million views on YouTube.

In her latest reel, the Haryanvi queen could be seen wearing a beautiful sheer sequined black suit and sunglasses. Sapna could be seen walking with her usual swag as her new song played in the background. As usual, netizens loved her video which has received lakhs of views and likes.

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO OF SAPNA CHOUDHARY WALKING WITH SWAG ON HER LATEST HARYANVI SONG HERE:

