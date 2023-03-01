Home

Sara Ali Khan Flaunts Her Bushy Beard Wearing Hot Bikini in The Pool, Looks Unrecognisable! See VIRAL Pic

Sara Ali Khan often shares amusing posts with her social media followers. The actress who is also known for her witty humour shares a hot photo with a hilarious twist on her Instagram stories. Sara Ali Khan wished filmmaker Homi Adajania for his birthday with an unseen throwback photo. She was seen relaxing by the pool in a hot bikini but…Sara Ali Khan’s face was edited with a beard filter. She also tagged the filmmaker in the photo and thanked him for bringing out her feminine and beautiful side. Sara Ali Khan’s caption in the viral photo read, “Spot the photographer. Thank you for always bringing out my feminine side, beautiful side in me. @homster Happy birthday again.”

CHECK OUT SARA ALI KHAN’S VIRAL PHOTO

Sara Ali Khan also shared a workout video with the filmmaker. The caption on the video read, “The best kind of peer pressure. Ain’t got to time for leisure. Acting mornings are moments to treasure. Satisfaction beyond measure. @homster happiest birthday to you. Stay young, fit, alive and inspiring always.” Sara Ali Khan is reportedly working with Homi Adajania’s film Murder Mubarak.

SARA ALI KHAN’S AMUSING INSTAGRAM POST

Sara Ali Khan often shares engaging posts on her Instagram handle. She recently shared a quirky video on ‘Pretty Girls Walk,’ where she first walked normally and then needed her team’s assistance due to She wore a sexy red co-ord set in the video shared on Instagram. The caption on the video read, “Walking into Monday like 💃💃💃.”

WATCH SARA ALI KHAN’S VIRAL VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan’s video went viral in no time as her fans swamped the comment section. Her viral video has 2.5M views, 249K likes and over 1K comments. One of the users wrote, “That sitting walk.” Another user wrote, “Love the way you are. Sara>>>>> any other celebrities from around the world. ❤️”

