Saraswati Puja 2026: Viral video of idol’s delivery in West Bengal wins hearts online

Saraswati Puja 2026: Viral video of idols delivery in West Bengal wins hearts online

On Saraswati Puja, the devotees offer prayers to the goddess of knowledge, wisdom, and arts. Commonly, the day is celebrated as Basant Panchami, which, in simple terminology, implies the end of the winter season and the beginning of the spring season.

Image: Instagram @lishasamajdermua (videograb)

Viral news: The Saraswati Puja’s spirit has still not diminished. It’s evident from a viral video, which captures the occasion’s essence. The video is from West Bengal and has been garnering immense attention online. It features the delivery of a Goddess Saraswati idol. If you’re wondering what’s so special about the video, it’s the quiet devotion, which has struck a chord online. You can watch the viral video here, which was shared on Instagram when the celebrations of Saraswati Puja 2026 were at an all-time high.

What’s In The Viral Video?

The viral video features the idol of Goddess Saraswati, which is being carefully handled and delivered in West Bengal. What stands out about the video is its simplicity. It shows no glam decorations or loud processions with the idol, just purity in delivering the idol in silence.

The authenticity of the video is not verified yet.

Viral video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lishasamajdermua (@lishasamajdermua)

How are social media users reacting?

The social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “Please handle with care”, and another user wrote, “Whatt?”

Many users have dropped red hearts in the comment section of the video.

Saraswati Puja 2026

Saraswati Puja 2026 was on January 23, 2026, i.e., Friday. On this day, the devotees offer prayers to the goddess of knowledge, wisdom, and arts. Commonly, the day is celebrated as Basant Panchami, which, in simple terminology, implies the end of the winter season and the beginning of the spring season.

The devotees chant prayers to the goddess and pray for light in their lives. There are some rituals that they follow on this day, starting with a holy bath in the morning with turmeric water. Secondly, they wear yellow-coloured clothes and clean the house’s puja room. Afterwards, a ghee diya is lit, and the devotees chant mantras for the goddess.

