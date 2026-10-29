‘Satish, bro, it is done now’: Note found in ballot box after NCP MLC loses Maharashtra poll

NCP (SP) candidate Pratapsinh Patil defeated sitting NCP MLC Satish Chavan in the Aurangabad Graduates’ constituency election in Maharashtra. After his victory, Patil claimed that angry voters had left notes inside ballot boxes to express their dissatisfaction.

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'Satish, bro, it is done now': Note found in ballot box after NCP loses Maharashtra MLC poll (PTI)

NCP (SP) candidate Pratapsinh Patil has defeated sitting NCP MLC Satish Chavan in the Aurangabad Graduates’ constituency election in Maharashtra. Patil won by a margin of 18,124 votes after a lengthy counting process. He received 85,876 votes, while Chavan secured 67,752 votes, according to the official results. Independent candidate Ravindra Sable Patil received 19,897 votes, while Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Dilip Ghuge polled 8,489 votes.

After his victory, Patil said voters send a strong message when they feel their concerns are being ignored. Speaking to reporters after the result, Patil claimed that some voters had left handwritten messages inside ballot boxes to express their anger. One note reportedly carried the message, “Satish (Chavan), bro, it is done now; the game is over.”

Patil said the result reflected the mood of graduates who felt they had been taken for granted. He thanked voters and leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes the NCP (SP), Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), for supporting his campaign.

According to Patil, he had only 12 to 15 days to campaign after his candidature was announced. During this period, he said, he visited 76 talukas and shared his plans for the constituency over the next six years.

He also welcomed the support he received from Shiv Sena MLA Abdul Sattar, who backed him despite his party’s decision to support Chavan. Patil said support for a candidate who could work for the constituency was a positive sign for democracy.

Patil described the contest involving the NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) candidates as a friendly fight between alliance partners. He said efforts by senior leaders to reach an agreement had failed, adding that the division of votes may have affected his winning margin.

The Aurangabad result was among the closely watched contests in the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections. The Maha Vikas Aghadi won three of the five seats, while the BJP and Shiv Sena secured one each. Polling took place on October 23, with the results declared on October 28 and 29.

Maharashtra MLC polls outcome

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the ruling Mahayuti coalition have shared a mixed verdict in the high-stakes MLC elections. While the MVA established absolute dominance by winning all three Graduate constituencies, the ruling Mahayuti alliance struck back by securing both Teacher constituencies. The final poll results were declared early Thursday morning after 45 hours of counting.

The opposition alliance delivered a significant blow to the ruling coalition by sweeping the Graduate constituencies in Nagpur, Pune, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad).

Congress candidate and sitting MLC Abhijit Wanjari successfully defended the Nagpur Graduate seat, defeating BJP’s Sudhakar Kohale following a decisive shift during the second-preference vote counting.

In the Pune Graduate seat, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction) candidate Harshada Deshmukh-Jadhav triumphed over the BJP’s Smita Jadhav. In the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Graduate seat, NCP(SP) candidate Dr Pratapsinh Patil wrested the Aurangabad division Graduate seat, breaking an 18-year dominance held by sitting MLA Satish Chavan (Ajit Pawar-led NCP camp).