Satish Kaushik Viral Video: Satish Kaushik, an actor and director, passed away late on Wednesday in Delhi while riding in a car. The late 66 years old actor attended Javed Akhtar’s house party in Mumbai to celebrate Holi with his friends and co-workers. Satish Kaushik was a person full of life. He gave life to the movies with his comic presence especially those made in the late ’90s and early 2000s. His iconic roles such as ‘Calendar’ in Mr India and ‘Pappu Pager’ in Deewana Mastana will stay in our hearts forever. Now, an old video of the late actor working out at his gym is going viral on the internet AGAIN. Satish Kaushik surprised his fans and followers on social media on Sunday, January 15, 2023, when he dropped a workout video from a gym. The caption on Satish Kaushik’s viral video read, “I know hard work will pay .. loving yourself is the motivation this year ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

WATCH SATISH KAUSHIK’S OLD VIRAL VIDEO

I know hard work will pay .. loving yourself is the motivation this year ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/hsxsDZYodW — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) January 15, 2023

His 22-second clip drew amusing responses from internet users on social media. The viral video has over 709K views, 26.3K likes and 700 plus tweets. Earlier fans said, “Yeh Anupam Kher aur Anil Kapoor se dosti ka asar hai.” Now fans retweet the viral video to remember the late actor and recall the uncertainty of life. One of the users wrote, “Life is cruel and unpredictable. Thanks for the laughs and the memories.” Another user wrote, “Miss you #satishkaushik ji …Your comedy has always been legendary..Om Shanti🙏.”

CHECK VIRAL REACTIONS

Life is cruel and unpredictable. Thanks for the laughs and the memories. https://t.co/Md48jYXI9s — Nishant Kaushik (@nofreecopies) March 9, 2023

Very Sad News

Life is Truly Unpredictable…

Satish Ji Attended a Holi Party on 7th and now hearing the news of his demise due to heart attack. He was working hard on his fitness too. He has entertained all of us throughout his career. Shocking news. #RIP #SatishKaushik https://t.co/WKV8NOquGz — Mudit 🇮🇳 (@MuditHastir) March 9, 2023

15 Jan 23, #SatishKaushik decided to loose some weight and get his fitness back

Celebrated #Holi2023 yesterday

In the morning he passed away

Life is that uncertain 😢

Yes !! He entertained us, both as an actor and director #OmShanti https://t.co/x3cfjMJYW6 — Dr MJ Augustine Vinod 🇮🇳 (@mjavinod) March 9, 2023

Miss you #satishkaushik ji …

Your comedy has always been legendary.. Om Shanti 🙏 https://t.co/Q5DdfuIPYX — Indian 🇮🇳 (@Indianarmyfan_1) March 9, 2023

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

