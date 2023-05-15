Home

Saturn Beats Jupiter With ‘Most Number Of Moons’ In Solar System

The discovery has been made by researchers at the University of British Columbia (UBC).

Saturn is back in first place in the Solar System's “moon race” after being briefly overtaken by Jupiter. (Representational image: freepik)

We, the earthlings, witnessed a fascinating celestial event on May 5, Friday when the penumbral lunar eclipse happened and was visible to people in India. That is the charm of the moon that it has managed to churn out stories, poetry, literature, theories, and scientific discoveries about itself.

Earth, one of the nine planets in the solar system has only one moon while Jupiter, the largest planet in the solar system with no scientific evidence of any life, has 95 moons with confirmed orbits.

Till a few days back, Jupiter held the record of having the highest number of moons, even though there are no Jupiter dwellers to enjoy multiple lunar eclipses. At least we can safely say this based on the records.

But now, the gas giant (composed mainly of hydrogen and helium) has lost its title to Saturn as an international team of astronomers has discovered 62 new moons orbiting Saturn, taking the total number of its moons to 145.

With this discovery, Saturn, the second-largest planet in the Solar System with an intricate dazzling ring system has retained the title of the planet with the most number of moons.

Saturn is back in first place in the Solar System’s “moon race” after being briefly overtaken by Jupiter. The new discoveries mean that Saturn has not only regained its crown for having the most known moons (overtaking Jupiter with 95 recognised moons), but it’s also the first planet to have over 100 discovered moons.

The discovery has been made by researchers at the University of British Columbia (UBC).

Jupiter, which added 12 moons to its tally in February, has 95 moons that have been formally designated by the International Astronomical Union (IAU).

“Saturn not only has nearly doubled its number of moons, it now has more moons than all the rest of the planets in the solar system combined,” said Prof Brett Gladman, an astronomer at the UBC, the Guardian reported.

The new moons, which have been assigned strings of numbers and letters for now, will eventually be given names based on Gallic, Norse, and Canadian Inuit gods, in keeping with convention for Saturn’s moons.

The team, led by Dr. Edward Ashton, who started the research project at UBC, and is currently a postdoctoral fellow at Taiwan’s Academia Sinica Institute of Astronomy and Astrophysics, used data taken using the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope (CFHT) on top of Mauna Kea, Hawaii between 2019 and 2021.

