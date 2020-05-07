A video currently went viral that showed an Arab abusing a non-Muslim Asian man. As per a leading news agency in the Middle East, Saudi prosecutors have ordered the arrest of the citizen for allegedly asking the non-Muslim Asian expatriate to embrace Islam, while using foul language during their conversation that was recorded in the video. Also Read - Meghan Markle-Harry Share Awwdorable Video of Baby Archie, Read 'Duck! Rabbit!' to Fund COVID-19 Affected Kids

Though the Arab did not appear in the clip, the video went viral on social media showing the expat being insulted for not having embraced Islam and for not fasting. The video was examined by a monitoring centre affiliated with the public prosecution. As per the Saudi news agency SPA, an official source at the Public Prosecution was quoted as saying that the video "shows the citizen's use of abusive words against the Asian resident on the pretext of inviting him to Islam."

The source added, "The public prosecution closely follows up whatever infringes rights of citizens and residents including harm to their dignity and legal rights regardless of pretexts of such infringement. The public prosecution ordered the arrest of the abusive citizen."

Recently, there was a ‘backlash’ in Arab countries, including UAE and Kuwait, over ‘discrimination’ against Muslims in India amid the COVID-19 crisis. Notably, in the wake of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation held before the onset of the lockdown in Delhi’s Nizamuddin in March, there have been instances of ‘discrimination’ as well as physical violence against Muslims in some parts of the country. As per the central government data, nearly 30% of the country’s coronavirus cases are directly or indirectly linked to the Jamaat.

While a BJP minister openly asked people not to buy vegetables from Muslim vendors, another BJP MLA was recorded harassing a Muslim vendor on camera. While these Islamophobic activities were on, another set of tweets by BJP member of parliament, Tejasvi Surya, surfaced on Twitter from 2015 which directly hurled offensive statements against the Arab women. His tweet had read, “95% Arab women have never had an orgasm in the last few hundred years. Every mother has produced kids as act of sex and not love.”

Offending members of the Saudi royal family as well as the prominent Arab women leaders, the abuses had jeopardised the ties between India and Gulf recently. Pavan Kapoor, India’s ambassador to the UAE had then tweeted about how ‘India and the UAE share the value of non-discrimination on any grounds’. He had even quoted a tweet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he had stated how “coronavirus does not see race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or borders before striking.”