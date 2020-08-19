In a shocking video that has sparked criticism online, a man is seen jumping onto a whale shark in an attempt to ride the animal. The video is reportedly from the Red Sea where the stuntman, named locally as Zaki Al-Sabah, attempted to ride the whale shark by clinging onto its dorsal fin. Also Read - Mumbai Fishermen Find Giant Whale Shark That Weighs Over 2000 Kg, Probe Ordered | Watch Video

The footage begins with the man on a boat, which is slowly edging towards a pod of endangered whale sharks, which are extremely rare in the Red Sea. When one of them approaches the boat, Al-Sabah leapt onto its back and gripped the animal’s dorsal fin. The whale shark then peacefully swims off with the man clinging on to its fin.

His friends on the boat nearby, who film the video can be heard cheering him as they shout “Careful, it can swallow you.”

Watch it here:

زاكي الصبحي ، أبو وديع من محافظة #ينبع .. بحار ذو خبرة كبيرة في مجال الصيد وحياة البحر ، إلتقطته الكاميرا بعفوية خلال رحلة صيد مع أصدقاؤه وهو يداعب قرش أو حوت البهلوان ، ولقي المقطع صدى كبير في أوساط مواقع التواصل الإجتماعي.

أبو وديع أنموذج رائع لقصة بحّار عشق البحر بكل تفاصيله pic.twitter.com/nPbFE0mCUZ — ماهر الصبحي ©️ (@maher_alsobhi) August 17, 2020

The man’s stunt has divided viewers, with some people being impressed with the stunt, while others criticised him for his irresponsible and insensitive behaviour.

One user wrote, “I hope they will be arrested and held accountable for their reckless behaviour.”

Another wrote: “I fully agree, they must be held accountable. One day you get an idiot standing on the back of a turtle while it’s laying its eggs, then the next day you get this guy standing on a whale passing peacefully by and terrifying it. They are destroying nature.”

The whale shark, the world’s largest fish, is listed as ‘endangered’ on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List. Even if they are huge creatures, whale sharks are not dangerous and younger animals are known to play with scuba divers.