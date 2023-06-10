Home

Savouring Chicken And Tuna: World’s Largest Captive Crocodile Celebrates 120th Birthday

Cassius is an impressive saltwater giant, measuring nearly 18 feet in length, and currently resides at Marineland Crocodile Park on Green Island in Australia’s Queensland.

The crocodile resides at Marineland Crocodile Park on Green Island. | Photo: Facebook/ @MarinelandMelanesiaCrocodileHabitat

The world’s largest crocodile in captivity, named Cassius, celebrated his 120th birthday this week, as reported by ABC News. Cassius is an impressive saltwater giant, measuring nearly 18 feet in length, and currently resides at Marineland Crocodile Park on Green Island in Australia’s Queensland.

The giant reptile has been living at the park since 1987 and proudly holds the Guinness World Records title of the largest crocodile in the globe.

To commemorate Cassius’s milestone birthday, special arrangements were made at the crocodile park. The park authorities treated the crocodile to ultimate birthday delicacies, including chicken and tuna, which happen to be the reptile’s favorites.

Crocodile researcher Graeme Webb, who was one of the people tasked with catching Cassius, told ABC news that crocodiles of such a gigantic size are not normal. The reptile was 16 feet and 10 inches long when captured.

“He was 16 feet, 10 inches with at least another 6 inches of tail missing and a bit of a snout missing,” ABC quoted Webb as saying.

According to Webb, Cassius’s age was estimated somewhere between 30-80 years at the time of it was captured in 1984 the Finniss River of Australia’s Northern Territory.

Similarly, Toody Scott, whose grandfather brought the giant reptile to Green Island in 1987, also affirmed that researchers’ estimates suggest Cassius is around 120 years old.

Despite his age, Cassius continues to showcase remarkable vitality, standing out as one of the park’s most lively and engaging reptiles.

“In general, larger, older reptiles tend to exhibit a rather docile and disinterested demeanor. However, Cassius is always eager for interaction. He stands out as one of our most spirited crocodiles, displaying high levels of engagement. Whenever he spots someone, he enthusiastically approaches them, his eyes shining brightly,” Scott explained.

Various prominent personalities such as late Queen Elizabeth II, Chinese President Xi Jinping, the King of Thailand, and former prime minister Scott Morrison visited the park to see Cassius.

Various prominent personalities such as late Queen Elizabeth II, Chinese President Xi Jinping, the King of Thailand, and former prime minister Scott Morrison visited the park to see Cassius.