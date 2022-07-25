Viral Video: The month of Sawan is extremely special for Kanwariyas who worship Lord Shiva by offering water from Ganga. While many Kanwariyas take the tough route as they walk barefoot to please Lord Shiva, some also use various means of transport to travel. One such unique video has surfaced on social media showing a person dressed up as Lord Shiva. Not only that, he also transformed his bike to make it look like Nandi (the bull vahana of the Hindu god Shiva). In a video going viral, the man is seen cruising his bike through the streets, as onlookers and other Kanwars watch him with curiosity. Notably, Nandi’s form was given to the bike after spending Rs 15,000.Also Read - Viral Video: Two Peacocks Open Feathers At The Same Time, Leave Netizens Mesmerised. Watch

The devotee, identified as Sunil Gupta, said that he has been doing this for a year. He is a resident of Anai Bazar, a rural area of ​​Varanasi, and runs a small grocery and paan shop. Talking to Aaj Tak, the ardent devotee of Shiva said that till the time he is alive, he will continue to come to visit Baba Vishwanath in the form of Shiva. After taking water from Dashashwamedh Ghat, he reached a petrol pump, where employees were surprised to see his unique look. Both the employees and customers also took selfies with him and also made videos.

Watch the video here:

About Kanwar Yatra:

The ‘Kanwar Yatra’ is an annual pilgrimage for Lord Shiva’s devotees. The Kanwariyas visit places like Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch the holy water of River Ganga and then worship the God with the same water. Considering that Kanwar Yatra did not take place for the last two years, the administration in various areas has been adopting all the necessary measures to avoid any untoward incidents during the holy pilgrimage.

A large number of Shiva devotees are reaching Haridwar to collect water from the Ganges for the ‘Jalabhishek’ of Lord Shiva to be held on July 26. Sawan not only marks the onset of monsoon but also is a kickstart to a season of festivals from Ganesh Chaturthi, Rakshabandhan, Janmashthi etc.