Viral: Say NoTo NoTo Against Drinking And Driving; Jaipur Police’s Advisory With Naatu Naatu Twist

Viral Video: In its creative post on Twitter, the police department shared an important advisory against drinking and driving. Check the viral tweet here.

Viral Video Today: Actor Ram Charan’s song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the epic drama film ‘RRR’ recently bagged the Golden Globe for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture. Now, Jaipur Police’s congratulatory message to the film ‘RRR’ for winning the Golden Globe award for the song ‘Naatu Naatu’ has gone viral. However, in its creative post on Twitter, the police department shared an important advisory against drinking and driving.

Giving a creative twist to the RRR poster, the Jaipur Police warned the public against drinking and driving. The department shared a photo of the Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s Naatu Naatu and twisted it into “NoTo NoTo”. “Say NoTo NoTo NoTo NoTo Drinking while Driving,” reads the text in the graphic.

“Raising a glass to RRR’s Golden Globe win, but let’s make sure it’s not in our car.🙌🏻 Drinking and driving is a serious crime and can have tragic consequences. Celebrate responsibly and make smart choices.💫,” reads the caption alongside the video.

CHECK JAIPUR POLICE TWEET WITH ‘NAATU NAATU’ TWIST HERE

Raising a glass to RRR’s Golden Globe win, but let’s make sure it’s not in our car.🙌🏻 Drinking and driving is a serious crime and can have tragic consequences. Celebrate responsibly and make smart choices.💫 pic.twitter.com/fm8Wags2nt — Jaipur Police (@jaipur_police) January 12, 2023

Since being shared (January 12), the viral tweet has amassed over 30.6k views and over 1,000 likes. “These days young batch of police officers seems so creative,” wrote one user. “Very nice try and very creative@jaipur_police,” added another user. A third user added, “Yeh sahi tha guru.”