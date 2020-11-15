Hyderabad: The State Bank of India, Hyderabad Circle, has come forward to adopt 15 tigers at Nehru Zoological Park (NZP) for one year. Om Prakash Mishra, Chief General Manager, Hyderabad Circle, on Friday presented a cheque of Rs. 15 lakh to R. Sobha, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden, Telangana, towards the adoption charges. Also Read - Man-eater Tiger That Killed Eight People Captured in Maharashtra's Chandrapur District

Sobha thanked Mishra for showing a great gesture towards Wildlife Conservation by adoption of 15 Tigers at Nehru Zoological Park for consecutive ninth year.

Mishra said that SBI is playing vital role in the conservation of tigers at Nehru Zoological Park. He expressed his happiness on the management of tigers and zoo park. He said that good hygiene is maintained and lot of care is being taken for maintaining good health of the animals.

He assured that the SBI will continue to adopt the tigers in future years also. He congratulated the zoo management and the forest department for breeding the tigers ( normal and white).

On this occasion, five Jackal puppies were released into the enclosure for public display at Jackal enclosure by Om Prakash Mishra. These puppies were born during the COVID- 19 lockdown and are eight months old.

Dr. Sidhanand Kukerty, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Prod) & Director Zoo Park, Hyderabad, N. Kshitija, Curator, Nehru Zoological Park, A. Nagamani, Deputy Curator, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad along with the Zoo officials were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the forest officials bid a farewell to the beloved chimpanzee (Suzi), which died at Zoo on Thursday. A memorial was organised at the chimpanzee enclosure and all the zoo staff paid rich floral tributes to ‘Suzi’.