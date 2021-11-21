New Delhi: A State Bank of India (SBI) customer was recently denied entry at one of its branches as he was wearing shorts, which was apparently not ‘decent’ enough for the bank to let him in. The customer, took to Twitter and tagged SBI and complained that he was asked to go back and return to the back after changing into pants. The man from Kolkata, who goes by the name Ashish, tweeted on November 16 asking SBI if there’s a dress code to visit the bank. “Hey @TheOfficialSBI went to one of your branch today wearing shorts, was told that I need to come back wearing full pants as the branch expects customers to “maintain decency. Is there some sort of an official policy on what a customer can wear and cannot wear?” he wrote.Also Read - Big Update For SBI Credit Card Users: They Will Pay Extra Rs 99, Tax For EMI Transactions From Dec 1 | Details Here

Ashish said he went to the bank to close his dormant account when peon asked him to leave over his attire and he entered into an argument with the bank staff. “I hadn’t asked for any work yet, as soon as I entered the branch, I was asked by a peon to come back in full pants, and then I asked him where is this rule written, the entire staff started arguing,” he said in a tweet.

Soon, several other users replied to his tweet with similar incidents they faced in other branches of the bank.

Hey, I'm cyclist too and i face the same situation in central bank of india.i wear burmuda and they said 'its not america ,you should wear pent.they don't even giving me entry in thr bank. — Ravi patil (@PATILRavi9) November 17, 2021

After his tweet gained traction, SBI replied to him on November 18 asking for details of the branch and said they would look into the issue.

SBI responded to Ashish’s tweet saying, “We understand and respect your concern. Let us take an opportunity to clarify that there is no policy or prescribed dress code for our customers. They can dress up as per their choice and may consider the locally acceptable norms/tradition/culture for a public place like bank branch. We request you to share the branch code/ name where you faced this issue. We will look into this,” SBI said.

bank branch. We request you to share the branch code/ name where you faced this issue. We will look into this. (2/2) — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) November 18, 2021

Ashish then DMed SBI with the details. Bank officials then reached his house to make amends with him.

On November 20, Ashish informed in a tweet that SBI officials came to his house to resolve the issue and said he wanted to close his complaint.

“Hello @TheOfficialSBI. I have with me Mr Joy Chakraborty ( CM Admin of the region ) with me, they came to my home and have taken care of the Issue. I would like to close this complaint and do not want any action against the staff,” he said in an update.