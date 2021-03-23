A man who was scared of being buried alive had a window fitted into his grave so people could take a peek and and check he was really dead. The mysterious grave is of Dr. Timothy Clark Smith who passed away on Halloween in 1893 was very concerned that he would be buried alive someday and so he created his own unique final resting place that included a viewing window and a bell that he could ring in case he woke up under ground. Also Read - Viral Video of Mob Thrashing Traffic Cop Mercilessly in Mysuru Surfaces Online

Smith’s grave is still at Evergreen Cemetery in New Haven, Vermont, and has become a place of tourist attraction, with people visiting the site to try and have a look down the window to catch a glimpse of the late doctor. Also Read - Viral Video of Man's 'Bathing' and 'Fishing' in Giant Pothole Forces Authorities to Repair Road | Watch

If you’re wondering why this unique grave idea is making headlines now, so let us tell you that recently TikTok user @bobbiecurtislee posted about the unusual grave along with a video which has gone viral. In the video, the TikTok user explains, “Timothy patented the design for his own gravesite; not only did he include a window on his tombstone, he also built a contraption that included a bell. Also Read - Popular British Dancer Suffers Third-degree Burns While Attempting YouTube Tutorial Video

Watch the video:

“In the case that Timothy woke up underground, he could pull a string and ring the bell to signal for help. Timothy passed away on Halloween in 1893 and he never needed to use the bell. The window to his grave is still there, although the visibility to see inside of it is very low after the years, “added the TikTok user.