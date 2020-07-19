The alarming increase in the number of COVID-19 cases across the world has resulted in impositions of strict lockdowns in many countries and a compulsion to wear face masks while maintaining proper hygiene when out in public. However, a video from Pakistan has currently grabbed a lot of eyeballs and is trending viral on Twitter for its hilariously shocking content. Also Read - Spread of COVID to Pick up Pace in Peak Monsoon & Winter? Know Here What This Study by AIIMS-IIT Says

The video features an ARY News reporter who did not cover his face with a mask while giving a 'Piece to Camera'. Standing before a petrol pump, the reporter highlighted the petrol crisis in Peshawar but that was not the unfortunate or regrettable part of the viral video.

The reporter is heard saying, "Petrol is unavailable at most petrol stations in Peshawar. Wherever it is available, there are long queues of vehicle owners." He then turns to a random commuter, who too is out in the public without a face mask and goes on to share that he was on his way to the hospital since he is COVID-19 positive.

The revelation left netizens in shock and laughter in equal measure. Shared on Twitter by Pak journalist and documentary filmmaker Anas Mallick, the reporter in the video was identified as Adnan Tariq. Mallick captioned it, “Genuinely feel sorry for the ARY Reporter, Adnan Tariq – for better understanding, watch the video till the end. #covid19 #Pakistan (sic)”

Genuinely feel sorry for the ARY Reporter, Adnan Tariq – for better understanding, watch the video till the end. #covid19 #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/pnzSDeGj6U — Anas Mallick (@AnasMallick) July 18, 2020

The comments section was soon flooded with concerns and hilarious reactions from the Twitterati. While one user commented, “This is scary and funny at the same time! (sic)”, another wrote, “Peshawaris got no chill (sic)”

Check out Twitter’s reaction on the video here:

The video had garnered over 77.8k views within a few hours of being uploaded while still going strong.