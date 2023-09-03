Home

Scary Viral Video: Bamboo Ladder ‘Starts Walking’ In UP Medical College’s Postmortem House

The video depicts the ladder imitating human steps. This footage of the 'walking ladder' has prompted various speculations and widespread fear, with many attributing the phenomenon to ghosts.

Bamboo Ladder ‘Starts Walking’ In UP Medical College’s Postmortem House | Photo: X @arvindchotia

We are living in a modern era where everything has been scientifically proven, whether it’s flying objects or scary tornadoes; everything has a scientific phenomenon and explanation. There is nothing supernatural about anything, and such things are usually confined to movies and web series. But is this assertion really true? Some phenomena genuinely lack any explanation, and sometimes even science struggles to clarify certain occurrences. In a similar vein, a video clip featuring a peculiar bamboo ladder that moves on its own has gone viral on the internet, sending shivers down people’s spines. What adds to the eerie nature of the situation is that this ladder is from SRMS Medical College’s postmortem house, located in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly.

The video depicts the ladder imitating human steps. This footage of the ‘walking ladder’ has prompted various speculations and widespread fear, with many attributing the phenomenon to ghosts. The viral video has been widely shared, with netizens not dismissing the possibility of a supernatural force being behind the ladder’s movement.

In the clip the bamboo ladder can be seen mimicking human steps and walking on its own and that too not one or two but several steps. The horrific foot step sound can terrify anyone.

The clip was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Arvind Chotia with the caption, “Weak hearted people stay away…The video of him walking up the stairs with all four legs in the post mortem house of SRMS Medical College, Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) is going viral.” The post was in hindi, roughly translated to English]

Since being shared, the clip has amassed over 6.88 lakh views and garnered more than 7,400 likes. This horrifying clip has also spurred users to express their thoughts in the comment section. In the initial viral video, the ladder appears to move on its own.

However, a closer look reveals a different reality.

Ladder Moves Through Science, Not Ghosts

Despite claims of supernatural involvement, science can provide an explanation for this ladder’s movement. It can be attributed to Newton’s Inertia Law, which operates on a phenomenon known as passive dynamic walk. This means that an object maintains its motion due to inertia on a sloping surface, as long as no external force interferes.

The concept of ‘passive dynamic walk’ is based on Newton’s Inertia Law, which states that an object in motion will persist in its movement on a sloping surface in the absence of external forces.

