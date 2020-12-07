Whether you believe in ghosts or not, the subject of paranormal sightings and evil spirits intrigues almost everyone. Growing up, we all have heard such ‘ghost’ stories with utmost interest and fascination, even though they scared the hell out of us. Nevertheless, the internet is full of such creepy tales and now, a Reddit user has claimed to have captured the image of a ‘ghost’. We are not kidding! Also Read - Fitness Freak Ghost: Jhansi Police Records Spooky Video of Gym Equipments Moving Without Human Force, Scared Twitterati Claim 'Mr India is Exercising'

Notably, the Reddit user named OppySpoopyMan was scared out of his wits when he heard weird noises in his empty flat. He was so frightened that he started packing his bags to move out from there, but before that, he somehow mustered the courage to click a picture of the ‘supposed’ ghost.

He said he had heard the “sound of feet shuffling around, or clothes rubbing against each other”. At that time, all his flatmates were at work and he was alone in the flat, so there is no chance of them pulling a prank.

He posted this image on Reddit with the comment: “After hearing taps and noises from my kitchen I take a photo and see this.” Check it out:

At first glance, nothing seems out of place, but when you zoom in the image, you will find a face leaning around the door, looking straight at him!

Initially, many of Reddit users found nothing wrong with the image too, but were freaked out after zooming in on the image.

”I don’t know why I keep looking at it because it gives me a galloping case of the willies every time I do! But I can’t NOT look at it because it’s so freakin’ creepy,” one user commented.

“Did not believe you. Zoomed in. Flipped out. Then noped out,” another wrote.

After the creepy encounter, the man said he is moving out of this home and has informed his flatmates about the same!