The heavy rainfall in Delhi on Sunday morning had waterlogged many areas in the national capital, especially Minto Road but the visuals of a house collapsing in the slum area of Anna Nagar near ITO left all in jitters. A video that broke the Internet featured water rapidly flowing in the low-level area of the slum when a house near it collapsed and got washed away into a pit with the overflowing drain water within seconds.

The video instantly went viral in which people on the other side of the water were heard telling the residents to vacate the building before the drastic sight shocked them. Delhi recorded 74.8 mm rainfall till 8:30 am on Sunday with Ridge, Lodhi Road, Palam, and Ayanagar weather stations recording 86 mm, 81.2 mm, 16.9 mm and 12.2 mm rainfall respectively, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Taking to their respective handles on social media, the shocked netizens expressed concerns and drew the attention of the authorities towards the collapsed house. While one wrote, “Oh My God!!! It’s so horrible.. A house collapsed in the slum area of Anna Nagar, Delhi near ITO following heavy rainfall. #DelhiRains (sic)”, another tweeted, “Scary stuff. What rain did this morning to a road & slum cluster just off Delhi’s central ITO-Ring Road. #DelhiRains (sic)”

The Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) and fire engines were present at the spot, as per ANI. Pushpa, a resident of a slum in Delhi’s Anna Nagar shared with the news agency, “The flow of water in the nullah was intense, running water entered a pit which was dug to construct a parking facility, causing severe erosion which led to the collapse of nearby houses. My house vanished as if it never existed.”