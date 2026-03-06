Scary videos show Iran drone strike near Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan airport, smoke engulfs terminal | Watch video

Home

Scary videos show Iran drone strike near Azerbaijans Nakhchivan airport, smoke engulfs terminal | Watch video

The viral video shows flashes and explosions near Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan airport. Scroll down to watch viral video.

Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Airport

Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Airport video: In a shocking global development amid the raging Middle east conflict, a sudden attack near a key airport in Azerbaijan has raised fresh concerns about rising tensions in the region. In the recent videos that are now circulating online, flames and thick black smoke rising from the area around Nakhchivan International Airport can be seen. The footage appeared as reports emerged that missiles and drones coming from the direction of Iran had fallen on the territory of Azerbaijan. According to news agency Reuters, government sources confirmed that the incident involved aerial objects crossing into the region, causing damage and leaving two civilians injured.

Scary drone attack at Nakhchivan International Airport

Officials said one drone crashed directly into the terminal building of Nakhchivan International Airport, while another drone struck near a school building in the village of Shakarabad. Authorities strongly condemned the attacks, saying the drones came from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran. They said the strike damaged the airport building and injured two civilians. Officials described the incident as a violation of international law and warned that such actions only increase tensions in an already sensitive region.

BREAKING: Explosion seen near Nakhchivan Airport in Azerbaijan amid Iranian attack, no word on casualties. pic.twitter.com/Qp7OxgqOWO — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) March 5, 2026

“One drone crashed into the terminal building of the Airport of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and another drone crashed near the school building in the village of Shakarabad,” officials said in a statement.

“We strongly condemn these drone attacks from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which resulted in damage to the airport building and the injury of two civilians. This attack on the territory of Azerbaijan is contrary to the norms and principles of international law and serves to increase tensions in the region”, the statement added.

5 lives lost, 69 rescued; 10 vessels hit amid conflict as maritime crisis escalates in Persian Gulf

The maritime security situation in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, and Gulf of Oman has deteriorated sharply as of Thursday. According to the latest update from the Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region, the region has witnessed a surge in attacks on commercial shipping amid ongoing military hostilities, a report by IANS news agency said.

The report also said that five lives have been lost in these incidents. Also, casualties were reported from vessels including Hercules Star, which was struck near Mina Saqr in the UAE on March 1, Stena Imperative, a US-flagged tanker hit in Bahrain port causing a fire.

(With inputs from IANS)

