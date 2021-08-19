Viral Video: A terrifying video is going viral on social media showing a man being dragged by some ‘invisible force’ in a gym. The incident was recorded in a TikTok video, which shows the man getting dragged across the gym floor by what many seem to believe is a ‘ghost’. The video begins with the unidentified man preparing for his gym session as he starts with stretching exercises. Notably, he is all alone in the gym.Also Read - Spooky Video of a Fish Fillet Jumping Up and Down Inside Oven Goes Viral, Netizens Call it a Horror Movie Scene | WATCH

Suddenly, the TRX suspension starts swinging back and forth on its own while the man seems completely unaware about it. Then the weighted medicine ball rolls towards him, all by itself while lights in the stairwell begin to shut on and off. Visibly freaked out, he grabs his stuff to leave, but falls to the ground. The scariest thing happens when he is seen being dragged across the floor by an invisible being. After gaining control of his body, he runs for the exit and leaves his belongings behind.

The video which was first posted on TikTok by @carlosruizoficial has since gone viral with more than 12 million views. A YouTube channel called Fate Decided also shared the video and wrote, ”A man on TikTok was at the gym trying to get a work out when some scary events began to take place. It appears the man is dragged by some force unseen. Check out the terrifying video. Is this paranormal? Or faked for views on TikTok?”

Watch the video here: