Spectacular scenes were witnessed as Mount Etna, Europe’s largest active volcano, erupted on Monday night, sending lava rocks flying into the air and orange streams oozing down the slopes. As Mount Etna erupted, lava flowed into an uninhabited valley while some ash blew over some of the nearby towns, Associated Press reported. The local population was not at risk due to the eruption while the volcano continued to be active on Tuesday. Also Read - Kilauea Volcano Erupts on Hawaii’s Big Island, Spews Lava & Steam Turning The Sky Red | Watch Fascinating Videos
Pictures and videos of the explosion have gone viral on the internet, mesmerizing social media users. Now, a new video has showcased the moment the volcano spewed bubbling lava and hot ash into the Sicilian sky.
Watch the video here:
As per Live Science, Italian authorities issued an ash advisory for surrounding cities, and the debris were found as far away as Fleri, which lies 18 miles (28.9 kilometers) from the volcano.
Here are other videos and pictures:
At 3,329 meters tall, Mount Etna is the largest of Italy’s three active volcanoes which also include Stromboli, on the Sicilian island of the same name, and Mount Vesuvius near Naples which last erupted in 1944.
Etna is a popular tourist destination attracting hikers eager to see the extraordinary lava flows glowing orange at night.