Spectacular scenes were witnessed as Mount Etna, Europe’s largest active volcano, erupted on Monday night, sending lava rocks flying into the air and orange streams oozing down the slopes. As Mount Etna erupted, lava flowed into an uninhabited valley while some ash blew over some of the nearby towns, Associated Press reported. The local population was not at risk due to the eruption while the volcano continued to be active on Tuesday. Also Read - Kilauea Volcano Erupts on Hawaii’s Big Island, Spews Lava & Steam Turning The Sky Red | Watch Fascinating Videos

Pictures and videos of the explosion have gone viral on the internet, mesmerizing social media users. Now, a new video has showcased the moment the volcano spewed bubbling lava and hot ash into the Sicilian sky.

Watch the video here:

Italian authorities issue ash advisory after eruption of Mount Etna. This video shot about 14 miles from the base of the volcano shows a huge plume of smoke rising as lava shoots towards the sky. https://t.co/7BhMUkKaJC pic.twitter.com/bqErtZwin9 — ABC News (@ABC) January 19, 2021

As per Live Science, Italian authorities issued an ash advisory for surrounding cities, and the debris were found as far away as Fleri, which lies 18 miles (28.9 kilometers) from the volcano.

Here are other videos and pictures:

After four weeks of moderate activity at its summit craters, #Etna has unleashed a new paroxysmal eruptive episode from its Southeast Crater on the evening of 18 January 2021 pic.twitter.com/GrQwk9P4Va — Boris Behncke (@etnaboris) January 18, 2021

Volcanoes 🌋 are seen as potential natural disasters to be feared, however, the eruption of #MountEtna in Sicily today, has shown otherwise. With a witness describing the view as ‘absolutely spectacular’.

•#naturalbeauty #volcanoes

📸: VolcanoDiscovery Italy pic.twitter.com/MLCa6i0rH8 — X.Magazine (@XMagazine5) January 20, 2021

At 3,329 meters tall, Mount Etna is the largest of Italy’s three active volcanoes which also include Stromboli, on the Sicilian island of the same name, and Mount Vesuvius near Naples which last erupted in 1944.

Etna is a popular tourist destination attracting hikers eager to see the extraordinary lava flows glowing orange at night.