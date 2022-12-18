School Girls Dance To Patli Kamariya Mori, Viral Video Has 11 Million Views. Watch

You might have seen a lot of reels on the song already and this one video by a group of school girls is taking the trend by storm.

SCHOOL GIRLS DANCE VIDEO

Viral Video Today: After ‘Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja’, the internet has found a new song to be obsessed with. While scrolling on Instagram reels these days, it is almost impossible to miss different versions of the trending song ‘Patli Kamariya Mori Haye Haye Haye’. You might have seen a lot of reels on the song already and this one video by a group of school girls is taking the trend by storm.

While the same clip has been shared by many users of different platforms, it has received more than 11 million views and 400k likes on YouTube. The viral video shows four schoolgirls dressed in a blue winter uniform. As the three girls throw a flying kiss on ‘Muaahh!’ part, the camera pans to the fourth girl who starts dancing to ‘Patli Kamariya Mori’. The camera pans back and forth as her friends do the ‘haye haye haye’ step with their blazers in a funny way.

This video clearly wins the trend as it is everywhere right now and if you’ve seen reels on this viral song, it is a very big possibility that you must have seen this video. A YouTube user commented joking, “Meri beti doctor banegi, Le beti -” Another user wrote, “Imagine if the principal of the school sees this video.” A third user wrote, “Teacher be like – haan ye kar lo pehle.”

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF SCHOOL GIRLS DANCING TO PATLI KAMARIYA MORI:

These schoolgirls are a viral sensation now!