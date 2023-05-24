Home

Here’s How School Lunches Look Around the World

Discover the Diverse World of School Lunches

When we were in school, we always looked forward to lunch breaks when we could share meals with friends and play different games together. The lunch break was our favorite part of the school day, and it was also a great way to make new friends not only in our country but around the world.

But have you ever wondered what students across the globe have for lunch?

In countries like America, Italy, and France, schools provide subsidized or free lunch meals to students. The main objective of these meal programs is to ensure that students receive proper nutrition.

An Instagram post recently shared pictures of different school lunches from around the world, giving us an idea of how diverse these mid-day meals can be. The photos, which have been circulating on the internet, showcase delicious school lunches from various countries.

The first picture shows a school lunch from the United States, where students are served fruits, beans, chicken fries, and cookies. The second picture displays a Brazilian school lunch consisting of vegetables, beans, and a green salad. The third picture features an Italian school lunch with grapes, salad, bread, a non-vegetarian item, and pasta.

Take a look at the post here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inside History (@insidehistory)

Although the meals differ, they all provide the necessary protein and nutrition to keep students active throughout the day.

The post was shared on Instagram by an account named @insidehistory with the caption, “These are some of the school lunches from around the #World.” Since its sharing, the post has received over 36,000 likes, with the number continuing to grow.

However, the post only provides an idea of what students around the world have for lunch, which can vary greatly. The post has also triggered memories of people’s own school days, with some poking fun at the meals.

Mid-day Meal Scheme in India

In India, the Mid-Day Meal Scheme is a school meal program designed to improve the nutritional status of school-age children nationwide. One of the main objectives of this scheme is to encourage regular school attendance among economically disadvantaged children and help them concentrate on their classroom activities. Through the mid-day meal scheme, students are provided with nutritious food that keeps them active throughout the day and fulfills their nutritional needs.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

“Those peas are way too fresh to be from a US school lunch, let’s think more canned and greenish gray. Sincerely, traumatized American child who got excited over microwave pizza, corn, and milk at 10:45 AM,” an Instagram user commented.

“Every other meal looks healthier and flavorful than the USA’s,” commented the second.

“his should be titled: lunches around the world according to USA ,” said the third user.

“I’m brazilian but wtf 💀 I used to get a bread with butter or worse,” commented another.

