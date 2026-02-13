Home

School students fake classroom fight on farewell day leaves internet nostalgic as people, wish to relive... | Watch viral video

School students’ fake classroom fight on farewell day leaves internet nostalgic as people, ‘wish to relive…’ | Watch viral video

The emotional video has struck a chord online as the teacher cuts the cake and speaks about the moments with his students. Scroll down to see the viral video.

Viral News: When one school memory is enough to bring back nostalgia, an emotional video has gone viral on social media, showing the farewell of a school batch. The video began on a worrisome note as the students called the teacher to prevent some classmates from fighting. It soon emerged as a ‘wholesome’ moment as the whole class, in unison, had arranged a prank for their teacher on the farewell day. You can watch the viral video here.

What’s the viral video about?

The viral video shows a teacher, all worried, running toward the classroom where students were indulging in a fight. When the teacher became angry at preventing the quarrel, the context of the video transformed as they all had staged a prank for their teacher. The emotional video has struck a chord online as the teacher cuts the cake and speaks about the moments with his students.

Viral video

The video was shared on Instagram with a heartfelt caption, “This farewell feels heavier than we ever imagined. School was more than classrooms and exams—it was where we grew, learned, failed, laughed, and became who we are today. Every day here added a memory we’ll carry forward. Our friends made this journey unforgettable, and our teachers shaped us with patience and care…”

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “Teaching is the only profession which creates all other profession”, and another wrote, “This is the most I’ve seen him in his feels and now I do miss goin to school a bit more now.”

The third comment read, “A student says goodbye once during the farewell, a teacher says it every year! It’s painful but beautiful too when the teacher knows that the children are going to make their life and the world a better place. Students like you all, still make us believe that it’s worth living in this world. Lots of love to students like you and God bless each and everyone of you.”

One said, “The level of effort you guys have put is marvelous and can never be compared to anything… The number of views count nothing in front of this love”, and another wrote, “I wish I could relive my school days all over again.”

