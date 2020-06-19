Raipur: As the nation is mourning the loss of 20 Indian Army personnel martyred in a violent clash with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in Galwan Valley, tributes for our brave hearts are pouring in from all the quarters. Also Read - 'Martyrbhoomi': Amul Pays Tribute to the 20 Indian Soldiers Martyred in Galwan Valley

One of the jawans among them was 27-year-old jawan Ganesh Ram Kunjam whose last rites were performed with full state honours at his village in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district on late Thursday night.

Earlier in the evening, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel paid tribute to Kunjam after his mortal remains arrived at the Raipur airport. The wreath-laying ceremony of Kunjam was performed in Raipur which was also attended by former Chief Minister Raman Singh.

चीन के कायराना हमले में शहीद छत्तीसगढ़ के बेटे गणेश कुंजाम को रायपुर एयरपोर्ट पर श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित कर घर लौटा हूँ। मन बहुत व्यथित है। ईश्वर माँ भारती के बेटे-बेटियों की रक्षा करे। उनकी शहादत छत्तीसगढ़ की पीढ़ियों को प्रेरणा देती रहेगी।🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/DGKk9KqjZy — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) June 18, 2020

Baghel announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh and a government job to a member of Kunjam’s family will be given by the state government. The government school in the slain soldier’s village will also be named after him, the chief minister added.

In a tweet, he wrote, ”To commemorate the memory of Martyr Shri Ganesh Ram Kunjam ji, the govt school of Gidhali will be named after him. – One member of martyr Shri Kunjam’s family shall be given a govt job – Rs 20 lakh ex-gratia has been given to the martyr’s father Jai Hind!”

To commemorate the memory of Martyr Shri Ganesh Ram Kunjam ji, the govt school of Gidhali will be named after him. – One member of martyr Shri Kunjam's family shall be given a govt job – Rs 20 lakh ex-gratia has been given to the martyr's father Jai Hind!🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/B3KDLeCUti — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) June 18, 2020

In a violent escalation in the ongoing border standoff between India and China in eastern Ladakh, 20 soldiers of the Indian Army were martyred and an unspecified number of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops were killed in Galwan Valley late Monday night.