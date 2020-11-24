New Delhi: A lot of misinformation and fake news has flooded social media ever since coronavirus hit India. However, not all that we read on the internet is true and it’s always better to check the facts before believing them. One such news article is going viral on social media platforms which claims that Home Ministry has decided to close colleges and schools in India till December 31. Also Read - Maharashtra: 35 Percent Schools Reopen After 8 Months, Only 5 Percent Students Attend

However, there is no merit in the news and the article is totally false. Refuting such claims on social media, the fact check wing of the Government’s Press Information Bureau said that Ministry of Home Affairs has taken no such decision on closing of schools and colleges.

In a tweet, PIB debunked the claim as fake and wrote, ”Claim: In a news, it is being claimed that the Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to close schools and colleges by 31 December. #PIBFactCheck: This claim is fake. The Home Ministry has not issued any such order.”

दावा : एक खबर में दावा किया जा रहा है कि गृह मंत्रालय ने 31 दिसंबर तक स्कूल व कॉलेज बंद करने का फैसला लिया है।#PIBFactCheck : यह दावा फ़र्ज़ी है। गृह मंत्रालय ने ऐसा कोई आदेश जारी नहीं किया है। pic.twitter.com/Snagyrv0ni — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 23, 2020

The Press Information Bureau launched this fact-checking arm in December 2019, to curb misinformation and fake news prevalent on the internet. It claimed that its objective was “to identify misinformation related to government’s policies and schemes that are circulating on various social media platforms”.

The government has time and again, urged people not to share such unconfirmed reports and trust only reliable sources.

