It is customary and quite normal for parents to scold their children about studies and remind them about the value of education. It might hurt at times, but after all, it's for our own good. However, one boy in Gujarat's Vadodara was so upset by these scoldings that he ran away from his parents' home with Rs 1.5 lakh and fled to Goa to 'enjoy in clubs'.

Yes, the bizarre incident happened last week after his parents and grandparents reprimanded him for not concentrating on studies. Agitated by their remarks, the 14-year-old boy, a student of Class 10 first tried to board a train from Vadodara to get to Goa but since he didn’t have his Aadhar card, he could not buy a ticket. He then decided to take a bus to Pune and caught another bus from there to Goa, according to a report by The Times of India

After reaching Goa, he reportedly splurged and enjoyed himself in clubs and restaurants spending all the money. When all the cash was about to run out, he decided to take a bus back to Pune where he got himself a new sim card for his cellphone. Back at home, his parents lodged a missing complaint with the police after they failed to find him and also found out that Rs 1.5 lakh was missing from their house.

The police started tracking his mobile phone and the moment, he switched it on, the cops were able to trace his location.

The Vadodara cops then contacted their Pune counterparts who apprehended the boy at the travel agent’s office on December 25. The next day, on December 26, the Pune Police handed over the boy to the Vadodara cops, and he was brought back home on Saturday.